10 Francs 1895 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 213,999
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1895
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1895 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 252 USD
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
