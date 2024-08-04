10 Francs 1895 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1895 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

