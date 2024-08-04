Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1895 A "Type 1878-1899". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1895 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1895 A "Type 1878-1899" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 213,999

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1895
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1895 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 184 EUR
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 252 USD
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Roma Numismatics - September 23, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Warin Global Investments - November 7, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction Coin Cabinet - December 2, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1895 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1895 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search