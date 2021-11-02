flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1867 K "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1867 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1867 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,691,729

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1867 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1867 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1398 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 12, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 2, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
SellerInasta
DateOctober 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 17, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1867 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1867 with mark K is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1867 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters K?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

