flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1866 K "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1866 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1866 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,500,433

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:20 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1866 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1866 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2003 sold at the Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place November 12, 2011.

Сondition
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateJuly 3, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 26, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 15, 2019
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateDecember 15, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Nomisma - December 12, 2017
SellerNomisma
DateDecember 12, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Nomisma - May 10, 2017
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Nomisma - May 10, 2017
SellerNomisma
DateMay 10, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Nomisma - March 25, 2015
France 50 Centimes 1866 K at auction Nomisma - March 25, 2015
SellerNomisma
DateMarch 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1866 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1866 with mark K is 20 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1866 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters K?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1866All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions