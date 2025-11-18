flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1865 K "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1865 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1865 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,900,892

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1865
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:70 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1865 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (13)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1865 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 574755 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 215. Bidding took place April 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 28, 2020
ConditionMS64
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 215 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
SellerStack's
DateOctober 17, 2018
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
SellerStack's
DateAugust 20, 2018
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateMay 14, 2018
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Aurea - April 4, 2017
SellerAurea
DateApril 4, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMay 8, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1865 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1865 with mark K is 70 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1865 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters K?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

