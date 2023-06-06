flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1864 K "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1864 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1864 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,827,936

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1864
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1864 K "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1864 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 825970 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place June 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
SellerCayón
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction FEYDEAU BOURSE - February 18, 2022
SellerFEYDEAU BOURSE
DateFebruary 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction iNumis - November 24, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 14, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 K at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1864 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1864 with mark K is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1864 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters K?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

