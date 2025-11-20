flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1868 BB "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1868 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1868 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC9,992,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:360 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1868 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (24)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1868 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 985. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionAU58
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - November 20, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - September 25, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 760 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - August 21, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
SellerFelzmann
DateJanuary 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 7, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
SellerRauch
DateApril 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction Stephen Album - January 16, 2015
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 16, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction SINCONA - October 17, 2014
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - June 18, 2014
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 18, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 BB at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1868 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1868 with mark BB is 360 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1868 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1868 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1868 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1868 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

