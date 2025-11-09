flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1867 BB "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1867 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1867 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC9,991,704

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:30 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1867 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (60)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1867 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Antivm Numismatica - November 9, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Zöttl - October 18, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateOctober 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Katz - October 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateOctober 12, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 4, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Zöttl - May 3, 2025
SellerZöttl
DateMay 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 30, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Coins NB - March 30, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 30, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
SellerPalombo
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateFebruary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Aphrodite Art Coins - July 9, 2023
SellerAphrodite Art Coins
DateJuly 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1867 BB at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1867 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1867 with mark BB is 30 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1867 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1867 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

