FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1866 BB "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1866 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1866 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,255,966

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:300 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1866 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (26)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1866 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64465 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,064. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Artemide Aste - May 4, 2025
SellerArtemide Aste
DateMay 4, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 21, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 31, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 16, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Artemide Aste - August 5, 2015
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Artemide Aste - August 5, 2015
SellerArtemide Aste
DateAugust 5, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Artemide Aste - February 18, 2015
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Artemide Aste - February 18, 2015
SellerArtemide Aste
DateFebruary 18, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 26, 2014
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2013
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 19, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 50 Centimes 1866 BB at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1866 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1866 with mark BB is 300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1866 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

