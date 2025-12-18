flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1865 BB "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1865 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1865 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,174,945

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1865
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1865 BB "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1865 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 727412 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place October 21, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction Russiancoin - October 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction Russiancoin - September 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 20, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 16, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1865 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1865 with mark BB is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1865 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1865All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions