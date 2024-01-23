flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1868 A "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1868 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1868 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,788,512

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:100 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1868 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (16)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 841 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction V. GADOURY - April 3, 2020
SellerV. GADOURY
DateApril 3, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 3, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 16, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJuly 7, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 18, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2013
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 28, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2011
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 28, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1868 A at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1868 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1868 with mark A is 100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1868 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1868 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1868 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1868 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

