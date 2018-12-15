flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1866 A "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1866 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1866 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,921,157

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:240 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1866 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (20)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 494 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 22, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Artemide Aste - February 18, 2015
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Artemide Aste - February 18, 2015
SellerArtemide Aste
DateFebruary 18, 2015
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 14, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2014
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 28, 2014
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2013
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 28, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Cayón - February 26, 2010
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 26, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Istra Numizmatika - January 17, 2026
France 50 Centimes 1866 A at auction Istra Numizmatika - January 17, 2026
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateJanuary 17, 2026
ConditionMS64 PCGS
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1866 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1866 with mark A is 240 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1866 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1866 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1866All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 50 CentimesNumismatic auctions