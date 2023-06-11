flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1865 A "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1865 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1865 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,397,612

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1865
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:240 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1865 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
SellerPruvost
DateApril 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 7, 2021
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Heritage - March 26, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 26, 2015
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 29, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 24, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1865 A at auction Künker - March 8, 2005
SellerKünker
DateMarch 8, 2005
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1865 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1865 with mark A is 240 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1865 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1865 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

