FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1864 A "Type 1864-1869" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1864 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1864 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,597,756

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1864
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:40 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1864 A "Type 1864-1869" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (40)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionMS64
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction cgb.fr - May 13, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionMS63
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 101 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 31, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionMS64
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionMS64
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS64
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionMS64
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS64
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Coins NB - October 15, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 26, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateSeptember 3, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
SellerAurea
DateMarch 25, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
SellerAurea
DateMarch 25, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1864 A at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 28, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1864 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1864 with mark A is 40 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1864 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1864 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

