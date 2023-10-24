flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: FEYDEAU BOURSE NUMISMATIQUE

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,245,527

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintLyon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:210 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1856 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction Coins NB - October 19, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 25, 2023
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction FEYDEAU BOURSE - February 18, 2022
SellerFEYDEAU BOURSE
DateFebruary 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction Florange - January 15, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateJanuary 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 D at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 12, 2010
ConditionMS64 ANACS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1856 D?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1856 with mark D is 210 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1856 with mark D?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters D is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters D?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters D we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

