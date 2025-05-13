flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC137,011

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1863
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1863 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place March 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
France 50 Centimes 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - May 13, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 14, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionVF25
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1863 BB at auction iNumis - March 8, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 8, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1863 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1863 with mark BB is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1863 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1863 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1863 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1863 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

