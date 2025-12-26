FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Centimes 1862 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC1,007,000
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodNapoleon III
- Denomination50 Centimes
- Year1862
- RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- MintStrasbourg
- PurposeCirculation
Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1862 with the letters BB?
To sell the 50 Centimes 1862 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.
