flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1861 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

no imageno image

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC355,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1861
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1861 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1861 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

