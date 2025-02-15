flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,917,472

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1860
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:240 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1860 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 875 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Rare Coins - February 15, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateFebruary 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 23, 2021
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
SellerBertolami
DateMay 18, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction iBelgica - March 27, 2019
SelleriBelgica
DateMarch 27, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction 51 Gallery - April 25, 2018
Seller51 Gallery
DateApril 25, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
SellerRauch
DateMarch 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction 51 Gallery - June 9, 2017
Seller51 Gallery
DateJune 9, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 10, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 16, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 BB at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1860 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1860 with mark BB is 240 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1860 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1860 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1860 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1860 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

