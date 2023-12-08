flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1859 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1859 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1859 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,112,271

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1859
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:370 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1859 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (22)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1859 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction iNumis - November 24, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 19, 2016
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 21, 2016
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 14, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
SellerRauch
DateDecember 13, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
SellerWAG
DateAugust 4, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1859 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1859 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1859 with mark BB is 370 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1859 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1859 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1859 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1859 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

