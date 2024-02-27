flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,195,698

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:60 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1856 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1856 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1856 BB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1856 BB at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1856 BB at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1856 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1856 with mark BB is 60 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1856 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters BB?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1856 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

