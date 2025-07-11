flag
50 Centimes 1862 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1862 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1862 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,549,468

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1862
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1862 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (25)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 192. Bidding took place December 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 27, 2021
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 27, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 11, 2021
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 6, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 13, 2014
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 13, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction ICE - May 17, 2014
SellerICE
DateMay 17, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 5, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1862 A at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 31, 2012
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1862 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1862 with mark A is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1862 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1862 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1862 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1862 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

