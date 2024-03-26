flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,656,824

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1860
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:50 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (36)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction COINSNET - August 31, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 19, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
SellerCOINSNET
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 27, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 27, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2023
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateJuly 2, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 7, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
SellerMonedalia.es
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
SellerKatz
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 50 Centimes 1860 A at auction cgb.fr - July 30, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 30, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1860 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1860 with mark A is 50 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1860 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1860 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1860 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1860 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

