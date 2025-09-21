flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,558,511

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1858
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:150 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 709596 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 870. Bidding took place June 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
SellerChiswick Auctions
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 29, 2023
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Numismática Leilões - January 24, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJanuary 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - January 24, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 24, 2023
ConditionAU53
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 26, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateAugust 3, 2021
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 27, 2021
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction Inasta - April 27, 2021
SellerInasta
DateApril 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1858 A at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1858 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1858 with mark A is 150 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1858 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1858 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1858 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1858 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

