50 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,631,861

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1857
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4738 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 288. Bidding took place May 27, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 4, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - September 10, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateJune 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateApril 9, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateOctober 31, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateAugust 1, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 11, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 21, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 1, 2018
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateJune 1, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 16, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 13, 2014
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 13, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1857 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1857 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1857 with mark A is 35 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1857 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1857 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1857 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1857 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

