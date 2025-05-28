flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC400,259

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1855
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Patrick Guillard Collection auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 28, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - May 28, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionMS61
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction cgb.fr - April 1, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 1, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionMS61
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionMS61
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionMS61
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionMS61
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 8, 2022
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 23, 2015
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction iNumis - March 10, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 10, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
SellerRauch
DateDecember 12, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 13, 2014
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 13, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction cgb.fr - June 18, 2014
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 18, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1855 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1855 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1855 with mark A is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1855 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1855 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1855 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1855 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

