FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 50 Centimes 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 50 Centimes 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Olivier Goujon Numismatique

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC153,830

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1853
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:460 USD
Average price (PROOF):4000 USD
Auction sales chart 50 Centimes 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 21, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 15, 2021
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - March 10, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction iNumis - November 24, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - September 10, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 10, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJune 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2018
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1853 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2017
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1853 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1853 with mark A is 460 USD for regular strike and 4000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1853 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1853 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1853 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1853 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

