FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Centimes 1852 A (France, Napoleon III)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0723 oz) 2,25 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,010,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination50 Centimes
  • Year1852
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:80 USD
Average price (PROOF):1000 USD
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Centimes 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30417 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,520. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Coins NB - September 13, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - May 28, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Rauch - March 29, 2025
SellerRauch
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU53
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionAU53
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Olivier Goujon - February 24, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateFebruary 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
SellerRedSquare
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ranieri
DateOctober 29, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 50 Centimes 1852 A at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 50 Centimes 1852 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 50 Centimes 1852 with mark A is 80 USD for regular strike and 1000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 50 Centimes 1852 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 50 Centimes 1852 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 50 Centimes 1852 with the letters A?

To sell the 50 Centimes 1852 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

