FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1862 "Type 1861-1870". Without mintmark (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Francs 1862 "Type 1861-1870" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1862 "Type 1861-1870" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1862
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:940 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1862 "Type 1861-1870" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (12)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1862 . Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
1522 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
SellerChaponnière
DateOctober 18, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 14, 2019
ConditionVF30 ICCS
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction cgb.fr - September 10, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
SellerBoule
DateDecember 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction ICE - December 7, 2013
SellerICE
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 15, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1862, Without mintmark?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1862, Without mintmark is 940 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1862, Without mintmark?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1862, Without mintmark is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1862, Without mintmark?

To sell the 5 Francs 1862, Without mintmark we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

