5 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,054,764

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1870
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1870 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (156)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1870 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Höhn - November 15, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction GINZA - October 11, 2025
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 11, 2025
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 13, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction San Martino - June 8, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Istra Numizmatika - February 16, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction BAC - January 14, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2024
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 29, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 BB at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1870 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1870 with mark BB is 200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1870 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1870 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1870 with the letters BB?

To sell the 5 Francs 1870 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

