5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC12,090,112

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (418)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5562 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place February 3, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Rio de la Plata - December 19, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 19, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Rare Coins - December 19, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - December 18, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Schulman - December 18, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction ibercoin - December 17, 2025
Selleribercoin
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 17, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - December 11, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction WCN - November 27, 2025
SellerWCN
DateNovember 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Srebrna Uncja - November 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Srebrna Uncja - November 25, 2025
SellerSrebrna Uncja
DateNovember 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - November 23, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Numedux - October 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Numedux - October 25, 2025
SellerNumedux
DateOctober 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Sima Srl - October 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Sima Srl - October 25, 2025
SellerSima Srl
DateOctober 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction San Martino - October 22, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction San Martino - October 22, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateOctober 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 19, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Stack's - October 16, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Stack's - October 16, 2025
SellerStack's
DateOctober 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Russiancoin - October 16, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 16, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Aste - January 8, 2026
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Aste - January 8, 2026
SellerAste
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1868 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1868 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1868 with the letters BB?

To sell the 5 Francs 1868 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

