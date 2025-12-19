5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter37 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC12,090,112
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodNapoleon III
- Denomination5 Francs
- Year1868
- RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- MintStrasbourg
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5562 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place February 3, 2013.
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1868 BB?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB is 140 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB?
The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1868 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1868 with the letters BB?
To sell the 5 Francs 1868 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.