5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,223,870

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (163)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1867 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Warin Global Investments auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Karamitsos - November 2, 2025
SellerKaramitsos
DateNovember 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 29, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Bertolami - September 17, 2025
SellerBertolami
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Klondike Auction - September 14, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Klondike Auction - September 14, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Via - August 25, 2025
SellerVia
DateAugust 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Klondike Auction - July 20, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateJuly 20, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Russiancoin - May 29, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1867 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1867 with mark BB is 45 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1867 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1867 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1867 with the letters BB?

To sell the 5 Francs 1867 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
