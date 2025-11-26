flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC72,557

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1865
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1100 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1865 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3229 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 442,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Rossini - November 26, 2025
SellerRossini
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 11, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 11, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction iBelgica - March 27, 2019
SelleriBelgica
DateMarch 27, 2019
ConditionGENUINE PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 21, 2018
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2017
ConditionMS62 NNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction 51 Gallery - June 9, 2017
Seller51 Gallery
DateJune 9, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 7, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 20, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction iNumis - March 25, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 25, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1865 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1865 with mark BB is 1100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1865 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1865 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1865 with the letters BB?

To sell the 5 Francs 1865 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

