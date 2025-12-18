flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC6,620,297

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1870
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:430 USD
Average price (PROOF):19000 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1870 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (319)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30505 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Schulman - December 18, 2025
SellerSchulman
DateDecember 18, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 14, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Bolaffi - December 5, 2025
SellerBolaffi
DateDecember 5, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 475 EUR
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 23, 2025
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 18, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Bertolami - September 17, 2025
SellerBertolami
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Karamitsos - September 14, 2025
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction Stack's - September 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 4, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1870 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1870 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1870 with mark A is 430 USD for regular strike and 19000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1870 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1870 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1870 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1870 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
