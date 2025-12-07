flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC6,633,998

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:60 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (231)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction BAC - December 16, 2025
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Numisbalt - December 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Inasta - November 26, 2025
SellerInasta
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 29, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Inasta - September 10, 2025
SellerInasta
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Numisbalt - September 7, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction BAC - August 26, 2025
SellerBAC
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Numisbalt - July 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Inasta - July 1, 2025
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Inasta - July 1, 2025
SellerInasta
DateJuly 1, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction WCN - June 26, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Mowbray Collectables - June 24, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Katz - June 19, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Auctiones - June 15, 2025
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction WCN - June 12, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction WCN - May 29, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction London Coin Centre Inc. - January 11, 2026
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction London Coin Centre Inc. - January 11, 2026
SellerLondon Coin Centre Inc.
DateJanuary 11, 2026
ConditionXF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1868 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1868 with mark A is 60 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1868 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1868 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1868 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1868 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

