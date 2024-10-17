flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC37,893

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:400 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1866 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the FARRANDO auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction FARRANDO - April 11, 2025
SellerFARRANDO
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
1126 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 31, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionXF45
Selling price
613 $
Price in auction currency 590 EUR
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionXF45
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2022
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
SellerNomisma
DateNovember 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionVF35
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 23, 2021
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateNovember 23, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 19, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateNovember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1866 A at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
SellerBoule
DateDecember 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1866 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1866 with mark A is 400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1866 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1866 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1866 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1866 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1866All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions