FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC24,577

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1865
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3300 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 5,110. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
SellerPalombo
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
5311 $
Price in auction currency 4800 CHF
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
2580 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 1, 2013
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 11, 2010
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 11, 2010
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1865 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1865 with mark A is 3300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1865 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1865 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1865 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1865 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

