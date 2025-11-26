flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC32,168

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1864
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4900 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1864 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30503 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Rossini - November 26, 2025
SellerRossini
DateNovember 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
SellerTMAJK sro
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 16, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
3098 $
Price in auction currency 461000 JPY
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionSP66 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 A at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 21, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1864 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1864 with mark A is 4900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1864 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1864 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1864 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1864 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

