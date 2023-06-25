flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC14,997

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1863
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2400 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1863 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
SelleriNumis
DateMay 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 12, 2016
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 12, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 24, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction iNumis - October 19, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 19, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction iNumis - March 23, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 23, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 21, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
SellerHeritage
DateJune 1, 2007
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1863 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1863 with mark A is 2400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1863 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1863 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1863 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1863 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

