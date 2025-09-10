flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Patrick Guillard Collection

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC27,819

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1862
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1862 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (24)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 776 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 8,605. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionMS63
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
SellerNumisor
DateFebruary 15, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 15, 2019
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 15, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 20, 2018
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateNovember 20, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2018
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 10, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 7, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
SellerBoule
DateDecember 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 14, 2015
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 14, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1862 A at auction ICE - December 7, 2013
SellerICE
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1862 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1862 with mark A is 1900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1862 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1862 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1862 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1862 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

