FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1861 A "Type 1861-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1861 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1861 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC22,098

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1861
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:6600 USD
Average price (PROOF):19000 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1861 A "Type 1861-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2174 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 7,200,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionSP62 PCGS
Selling price
40800 $
Price in auction currency 40800 USD
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionMS60
Selling price
1743 $
Price in auction currency 1490 EUR
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 22, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2022
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 19, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 29, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2018
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 15, 2018
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 18, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1861 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1861 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1861 with mark A is 6600 USD for regular strike and 19000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1861 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1861 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1861 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1861 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

