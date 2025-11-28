flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1856 D "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1856 D "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1856 D "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,758,235

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintLyon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:220 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1856 D "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (61)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1856 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - November 28, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateNovember 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Klondike Auction - October 29, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 23, 2025
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 23, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Pesek Auctions - March 10, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 22, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
SellerChiswick Auctions
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
SellerNumismatica Picena
DateMay 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Eretz Auctions - March 20, 2023
SellerEretz Auctions
DateMarch 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
SellerNumisor
DateJune 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Coins NB - March 19, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Eretz Auctions - February 7, 2022
SellerEretz Auctions
DateFebruary 7, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateNovember 2, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 D at auction Roma Numismatics - July 29, 2021
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateJuly 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1856 D?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1856 with mark D is 220 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1856 with mark D?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1856 with the letters D is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1856 with the letters D?

To sell the 5 Francs 1856 with the letters D we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

