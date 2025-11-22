flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,223,387

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (51)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1856 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Leu - October 18, 2025
SellerLeu
DateOctober 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 22, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Coins NB - October 19, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 25, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
SellerZöttl
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 17, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - December 10, 2021
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
SellerKatz
DateNovember 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
SellerRauch
DateJune 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
SellerKatz
DateDecember 20, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1856 BB at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
SellerKatz
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1856 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1856 with mark BB is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1856 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1856 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1856 with the letters BB?

To sell the 5 Francs 1856 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1856All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions