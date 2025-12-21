flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC786,052

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1855
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:75 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (56)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 3,500. Bidding took place July 5, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - December 21, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateDecember 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 14, 2025
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Ghiglione - April 5, 2025
SellerGhiglione
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 22, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction NMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling - November 8, 2024
SellerNMV Nederlandsche Muntenveiling
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
SellerInasta
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
SellerInasta
DateApril 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateMarch 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
SellerNumisor
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction WCN - August 25, 2022
SellerWCN
DateAugust 25, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Coins NB - March 19, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 BB at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1855 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1855 with mark BB is 75 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1855 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1855 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1855 with the letters BB?

To sell the 5 Francs 1855 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1855All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions