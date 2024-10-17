flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,365

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1859
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:19000 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 45,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
7040 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction FARRANDO - April 11, 2025
SellerFARRANDO
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
9569 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 1, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionDETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 20, 2018
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction iNumis - May 26, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateMay 26, 2011
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1859 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1859 with mark A is 19000 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1859 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1859 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1859 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1859 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1859All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions