5 Francs 1858 A "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1858 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1858 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC26,790

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1858
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1900 USD
Average price (PROOF):3400 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1858 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Maître Wattebled auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 4, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
1599 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
2156 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
SellerMonedalia.es
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 17, 2018
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
SellerBoule
DateDecember 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 18, 2014
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction iNumis - June 4, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1858 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
SellerKünker
DateMarch 14, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1858 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1858 with mark A is 1900 USD for regular strike and 3400 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1858 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1858 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1858 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1858 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1858All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 Francs