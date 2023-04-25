flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC93,406

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1857
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:480 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1857 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionVF25
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionVF25
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - January 12, 2023
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Heritage - January 12, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 7, 2019
SellerJean ELSEN
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - March 8, 2018
SellerALDE & OGN / Guillard
DateMarch 8, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
SellerBoule
DateDecember 9, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction iNumis - December 8, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 8, 2014
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction ICE - December 7, 2013
SellerICE
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 19, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices
France 5 Francs 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1857 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1857 with mark A is 480 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1857 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1857 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1857 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1857 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

