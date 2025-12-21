flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1856 A "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1856 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1856 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,682,964

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:440 USD
Average price (PROOF):7500 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1856 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (221)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - December 21, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateDecember 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - December 21, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateDecember 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - December 21, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateDecember 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Katz - November 16, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 137 EUR
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction WCN - July 3, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJuly 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Coins NB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Coins NB - March 29, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Numisbalt - February 9, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 22, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
SellerChaponnière
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionVF20
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 26, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Nomisma - October 23, 2024
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Nomisma - October 23, 2024
SellerNomisma
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Numismatica Picena - October 18, 2024
France 5 Francs 1856 A at auction Numismatica Picena - October 18, 2024
SellerNumismatica Picena
DateOctober 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1856 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1856 with mark A is 440 USD for regular strike and 7500 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1856 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1856 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1856 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1856 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

