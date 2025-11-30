flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,075,121

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1855
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1855 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (161)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 30, 2025
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 24, 2025
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 22, 2025
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1855 A at auction Coins NB - March 30, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateMarch 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1855 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1855 with mark A is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1855 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1855 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1855 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1855 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1855All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions