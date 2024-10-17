flag
5 Francs 1854 A "Type 1854-1859" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1854 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1854 A "Type 1854-1859" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC10,615

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1854
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1700 USD
Average price (PROOF):7100 USD
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
1525 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction VINCHON - May 21, 2025
SellerVINCHON
DateMay 21, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Florange - January 18, 2023
SellerFlorange
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
SellerFlorange
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 6, 2021
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 14, 2019
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1854 A at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1854 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1854 with mark A is 1700 USD for regular strike and 7100 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1854 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1854 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1854 with the letters A?

To sell the 5 Francs 1854 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

