flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1852 BB (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 5 Francs 1852 BB - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 5 Francs 1852 BB - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC41,377

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination5 Francs
  • Year1852
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Francs 1852 BB - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1852 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2025
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2025
SellerRoschberg Mynthandel AS
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionMS62
Selling price
381 $
Price in auction currency 3800 NOK
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction iBelgica - December 12, 2024
SelleriBelgica
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
SellerCOINSTORE
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
SelleriBelgica
DateJune 21, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 9, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionVF35
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
SellerChaponnière
DateOctober 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
SellerSoler y Llach
DateDecember 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 8, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 20, 2018
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 2, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction V. GADOURY - December 6, 2014
SellerV. GADOURY
DateDecember 6, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2013
SellerNumis.be
DateMay 19, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction iNumis - March 25, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 25, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
France 5 Francs 1852 BB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 5 Francs 1852 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 5 Francs 1852 with mark BB is 1400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Francs 1852 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 5 Francs 1852 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Francs 1852 with the letters BB?

To sell the 5 Francs 1852 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1852All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 5 FrancsNumismatic auctions